U.S. Defense Secretary, NATO Secretary General Arrive in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2017 9:22 am)

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis made an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It’s Mattis’ first trip to the country since US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghan strategy in late August.

In the coming hours, Mattis is expected to meet with Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson and spend time with troops.

He’s set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan government ministers. Later, he’ll hold a press conference with Ghani and the NATO chief.