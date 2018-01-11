U.S. Calls on Citizens Not to Travel to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2018 3:19 pm)

The United States has ranked Afghanistan on level 4 in terms of danger and advises its citizens not travel to the country or leave as soon as it is safe to do so.

U.S. officials insisted the change was to make advice clearer to US travelers, but its travel warning system has long been controversial and often offends foreign capitals.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) in reaction said that the terrorism threat has not completely eliminated in the country but the main roots of terrorism are in Pakistan.

“Pakistan ISI is still activating in equipping terrorists and has not taken any measures in fight against this phenomenon so far. All of them are just slogans,” said Muhammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman of MoD.

Analysts are said to believe that no one can reject the serious security threats in Afghanistan, but called U.S. effort in suppressing terrorist groups is an essential need.

“There is no doubt that Afghanistan is one of the dangerous countries in the world. But when the United States advises its citizens to not travel to this country, in fact they are creating more concerns and fears for the Afghan people,” said Ahmad Saeedi, political analyst.

This comes as the U.S. also ranked Pakistan in Level 3, and the U.S. State Department urged its citizens to reconsider their plans to visit the country.