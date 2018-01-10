U.S. Asks Pakistan: ‘Come to Table and Assist’ in Fight against Terrorism

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2018 5:35 pm)

The United States on Wednesday expressed hope that Pakistan would “come to the table” and demonstrate willingness to “aggressively” confront terrorist groups operating from its territory, amid reports that Islamabad has suspended its military and intelligence cooperation with America.

Based on media reports, Pakistan’s decision to suspend military and intelligence cooperation with the United States came after President Donald Trump accused Islamabad of giving nothing to the U.S. but “lies and deceit” and suspended about $2 billion in security aid to the country.

“We stand ready to work with Pakistan in combating all terrorists without distinction, “the U.S. Under Secretary of State, Steve Goldstein said.

“We hope to be able to renew and deepen our bilateral security relationship when Pakistan demonstrates its willingness to aggressively confront the Taliban network, the Haqqani Network, and other terrorist and militant groups that operate from its territory,” he said.

The U.S. has been clear on this issue to Pakistan, Goldstein said. “We would like Pakistan to come to the table and assist us in this effort.” Adding that the suspension of security aid is not a cutoff and no funds have been reprogrammed.

“We’re hopeful for future cooperation from Pakistan,” he insisted.

The U.S., Afghanistan and others have long complained that Pakistan offered safe haven to the Afghan Taliban and their allies, the Haqqani Network, allowing them to carry out terror attacks in Afghanistan. But Pakistan denies the allegations.