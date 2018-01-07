Two Young Men Shot Dead By Armed Men in Herat City

(Last Updated On: January 07, 2018 3:44 pm)

Unknown armed men while riding motorcycles have shot dead two young men today in the western Herat City, the local officials confirmed the incident.

The incident took place few moments earlier today, January 07, in Shaidaie neighborhood of the city.

“The bodies of the young men were taken to the forensic medicine department of the hospital,” said Rafiq Sherzai, spokesman of Herat provincial hospital.

Herat police also confirming the news said that it has started investigations regarding the murder case.

Criminal acts such as; kidnappings, murder and target killings have significantly increased in the province and the residents have repeatedly expressed concerns over the issue.