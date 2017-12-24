Two Women Among 16 Dead in Battles in Farah Province

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2017 2:49 pm)

16 people including two women have been killed and 10 others wounded in the battles between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the western Farah province, the local officials stated.

According to the spokesman of Farah Police Chief, two women were killed and three people including a child wounded as the result of a Taliban mortar attack in Bala Blook district.

” 11 Taliban militants including a local commander of the militant group have been killed and four others wounded in the battles between Afghan security forces and the insurgents in Khaki Safid and Pushte Rood districts of the same province”, said Iqbal Baher, spokesman of Farah Police Chief.

Reportedly, Afghan forces have also suffered casualties in the battles.

According to the local officials, two Afghan police officers and three Taliban militants were killed while two police forces and three Taliban militants wounded in the battles in Pushte Rood district.