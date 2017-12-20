Two Women Among 11 Arrested for Smuggling Drugs in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2017 12:03 pm)

Afghan Counter Narcotics Police forces have arrested 11 people including two women within past seven days for smuggling of drugs from different parts of the country, the Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) reported today.

According to a statement issued by Afghan Criminal Justice Task Force on Wednesday, December 20, the cases of all arrested detainees have been handed over to the center’s special prosecutor office after preliminary investigations.

The statement further added that a man and two women of the 11 detained people were arrested from Hamid Karzai International Airport while they were trying to smuggle more than a thousand Kilo Grams of Heroin to India.

Production and smuggling of drugs is a very big challenge that the country has been struggling with since several years ago. The Criminal Justice Task Force was established around 12 years ago as a key institution to counter it.

The center has the authority to handle different cases of drugs smuggling over than 2 Kilograms Heroin, 10 Kilograms opium, 50 Kilograms Hashish, 50 Kilograms chemical material and over than 50 liters alcoholic drinks.