Two Students Killed as Mortar Shell Hits School in Laghman

At least two students were killed and six others including a teacher injured after a mortar shell hit a school in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

The attack happened this morning in Basram area of the provincial capital city, Mehtarlam, provincial governor spokesman Sarhadi Zwak said.

The school targeted was Mawlawi Habibulrahman High School.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, but the governor spokesman blamed the Taliban insurgent group.