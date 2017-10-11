Two Senior Taliban Commanders Killed in Urozgan

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2017 6:04 pm)

Afghan security forces have killed Taliban’s military commander, Hayatullah Mujahed and the group’s operational commander, Sideq Aqa in Urozgan province, local officials said.

The Atal 205th corps has confirmed their killings and said at least 21 other Taliban insurgents were killed also by Afghan forces.

The Taliban considers Uruzgan to be a strategic province, and has previously said that it controls all areas of the province except for the district centers.

Uruzgan province was identified by U.S. commanders as a major priority for 2017 and there has been a big focus on bolstering Afghan forces with on-the-ground U.S. training teams.