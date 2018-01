Two Killed, 3 Severely Wounded in Afghan Insider Attack in Ghor

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2018 12:04 pm)

Two Afghan public order police forces were killed and 3 others severely wounded after one of their colleagues opened fire in a military base in Ghor province, said the local officials.

The incident was reportedly occurred today’s morning, January 14, in a military base located in the capital city of Ghor province.

The perpetrator who is also an Afghan public police member was arrested by the police.

Further details to follow…