Two Daesh Foreign Fighters Killed in Nangarhar Airstrike

Two Daesh militants have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local official said Wednesday.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said that the airstrike was carried out in Manogan area located in Haska Mina district of the province during the last 24 hours.

He added that two Daesh militants were killed and two others wounded in the airstrike.

This comes as the U.S. forces in Afghanistan conduct anti-Daesh military operation on regular basis in eastern provinces of Afghanistan where the group has a strong presence and is trying to expand its foothold.