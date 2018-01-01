Trump Lashes Out at Pakistan, Saying ‘They Have Given Us Nothing but Lies, Deceit’

(Last Updated On: January 01, 2018 7:16 pm)

The U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, charging the country’s leaders have not done enough to help Washington of thwarting terrorists in the region.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit,” Trump said in his first posting on Twitter of 2018. “Thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Trump’s broadside against Pakistan comes as his administration considers whether to withhold distribution of some $255 million in aid to Islamabad, the New York Times reported last week.

However, in response to Trump’s post, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan said: “ We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.”

Pakistan has long been accused of harboring militants who launch attacks in Afghanistan, however, Islamabad denies the charges.

In August, last year, Trump announced a new South Asia strategy which pushes Pakistan to act against safe havens of terrorists in its soil, but Islamabad has yet to take action.