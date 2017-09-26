Trump Calls on Ghani for Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2017 12:54 pm)

The U.S. President, Donald Trump has called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the closure of Taliban office in Qatar, several reliable sources said.

According to UK’s Guardian newspaper report, President Ghani is said to be close to moving forward on the closure.

The report said Trump is said to be hostile to the maintenance of the Taliban office for several reasons. He portrays it as a failed initiative of his predecessor that had not led to the peace negotiations Barack Obama had hoped for.

In February, Ghani told the Qatari foreign minister during a security conference in Munich that the Taliban office should be closed.

The Taliban’s political commission established a permanent presence in Doha in 2011, soon after making its first secret contacts with the US in Germany.