Trump Backs Afghan Strategy, Lashes Out At Countries Funding ‘Loser Terrorists’

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2017 9:31 pm)

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday. In his speech, he supported the new Afghanistan strategy and vowed to “crush the loser terrorists” including the Taliban and Islamic State.

Trump said that The United States and allies are working together throughout the Middle East to “crush the loser terrorists and stop the reemergence of safe havens they use to launch attacks on all of our people.”

“Last month I announced a new strategy for victory in the fight against this evil in Afghanistan. From now on, our security interests will dictate the length and scope of military operation, not arbitrary benchmarks and timetables set up by politicians,” Trump said.

“I have also totally changed the rules of engagement in our fight against the Taliban and other terrorist groups,” he stated.

Trump did not point out about the additional troop numbers to Afghanistan; however, Defense Secretary James Mattis on Monday informed that the U.S. intends to send more than 3,000 troops to the war-turn country as part of Washington’s new strategy.

In his speech at UNGA, he warned the countries that provide safe havens to terror groups. He said it is time to “expose and hold responsible” the countries that support and fund terror groups including “al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, the Taliban, and others that slaughter innocent people.”

The U.S. President further said that he and all of the leaders agreed they must confront terrorists and extremism, and urged all U.N. members to do the same.

“We must deny the terrorists’ safe haven, transit, funding, and any form of support for their vile and sinister ideology,” he said. “We must drive them out of our nation.”