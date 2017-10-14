Trump Accuses Iran of Assisting Al-Qaeda, Taliban & Terrorist Groups

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2017 12:41 pm)

U.S. President, Donald Trump has accused Iran of providing assistance to al Qaeda, the Taliban, Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terrorist networks.

Donald Trump called the Iranian regime “rogue”, “fanatical”, “dictatorship” and labeled it as “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism”.

He also accused Iran of harboring “high-level terrorists in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, including Osama bin Laden’s son.”

“Given the regime’s murderous past and present, we should not take lightly its sinister vision for the future” he said.

U.S. President also noted Iran is violating nuclear agreement and threatened to pull out of deal freezing and reversing Iran’s nuclear program.

In the meantime, Iran President Hassan Rouhani has said Donald Trump’s speech refusing to re-certify the Iran nuclear deal was full of “baseless accusations” and vowed to strengthen the country’s defenses in the wake of fresh sanctions.

The President of Iran was adamant that the multinational nuclear deal could not be revoked by one country, despite Mr Trump’s comments, and criticised his US counterpart for calling Iran a rebel nation.

“The Iranian nation has not and will never bow to any foreign pressure…Iran and the deal are stronger than ever … Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will continue its fight against regional terrorists,” Mr Rouhani said.

He added Mr Trump’s decision to decertify the deal would isolate the United States as other signatories of the accord remained committed to it. The deal was not renegotiable, he said.

Many Iranians have also taken to social media to criticize U.S. President Donald Trump for taking a harder line on the Islamic republic and refusing to certify the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement with Iran.

Iranian users took to Trump’s Instagram page to voice their protest. Around two hours after the post went online, it had received 400,000 comments, most of which regarding the Arabian/Persian Gulf issue.