Trainee Main Facilitator of Kabul Hospital Attack: Sources

Some sources told to Ariana News 6 terrorists including 2 Doctors were the attackers but the main attacker of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital was enrolled as the trainee in the Hospital 5 months ago by the order of the Defense Minister of Afghanistan and the Board members, sources said the trainee was also granted entrance vehicle card to the Hospital, terrorists took the ammunition and weapons inside the Gas cylinder and under the Toyota corolla car chair to the Hospital.

According to sources statements “ The main facilitator of the terrorist attack was introduced as the trainee after background check by the Board appointees of the Ministry of Defense and order of the Defense Minister and he was also guaranteed by the two Governmental staffs to the Hospital about 5 months ago, earlier he was a Medical student in Nangarhar province.”

The attacker who was arrested by the National Directorate Security (NDS) forces had brought 3 other terrorists with his red color Toyota corolla car inside the Hospital, after searching process they parked the car in parking lot.

Based on the report, the explosive materials, suicide vests were placed inside in the Gas cylinder and some other ammunition and weapons were hidden under the car chairs they were riding it.

Sources mentioned that the attacker had received vehicle entrance card to enter the Hospital by the order of the Minister of Defense.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said, “ It doesn’t mean that the board members and the Minister of Defense are the traitors.”

Sources said, “Beside the attacker one experienced Doctor along one female Doctor from inside the Hospital cooperated the terrorists to carry out the attack, the female Doctor was assigned to provide information to the terrorists via phones.”

“Terrorists entered the building with the Doctor’s uniforms, and started to say Allah-u- Akbar and launched the terrorist attack.” Sources said.

“Terrorists reached themselves even in the 7th floor of the Hospital to kill the Doctors, Nurses, staffs and workers and even the children, most of the patients were stabbed by the Knives and killed, they have exploded the sealed offices with the hand grenades.” Sources said.

The sources have also said, “After 25 minutes of the attack one of the suicide bombers detonated his vest at the entrance gate of the Hospital, later the second explosion occurred in the 2d floor and in order to keep busy the Afghan security forces the terrorists exploded their car full of explosive where it was parked close at the entrance.”

Meanwhile Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said, “ The responsibility of the attack goes to Taliban, because they have paved the way for other terrorists groups to launch attacks, the responsibility also goes to those who supported and support Taliban.”

Based on the information, the main attacker was arrested one day after attack by the NDS, the second facilitators of the terrorist attack was arrested Saturday, but Afghan security forces have yet to arrest the female who was cooperating and providing information for the terrorists from inside the Hospital via phone.

Sources confirmed that “No one was arrested from the Hospital related to the attack, only some discovery and intelligence members and some health providers from the Hospital were investigated.”

A question remains how the terrorist was filtered by the Board members at the Ministry of Defense, but in the recent react the Ministry of Defense have expelled all the civilian trainees who came to gain more experience on providing health care services from the 400 beds Hospital.

Reported by: Bais Hayat