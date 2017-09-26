Tourism Paves Way for Peace Dialogue Between Countries: VP Danish

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2017 7:28 pm)

Second Vice President Sarwar Danish says tourism paves way towards peaceful dialogue between the countries.

Addressing a ceremony held on the eve of World Tourism Day on Tuesday in Kabul, Danish stressed that the growth of tourism industry can contribute to the development progress of the region and world.

He said tourism creates employment opportunities, reduces poverty and prevents violence.

“With mutual understanding of nations and communities, tourism can make a great contribution to the advancement of regional and global peace process,” Danish said.

Months ago, President Ghani said that Afghanistan could become a popular tourism destination and that it had the capacity to host up to five million tourists.

The Deputy of tourism & Finance Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC), however told Ariana News that developing tourism industry is one of the ministry’s major plans that include “attracting local and foreign tourists and rising national revenue in this sector,” said Muzhgan Mustafawi.

Insecurity and lack of safety assurance for the tourists are considered to be the key challenges for tourism industry in Afghanistan, despite existence of over a thousand local tourist firms.