Three IS Key Members Among 14 Dead in Laghman Airstrikes

(Last Updated On: January 06, 2018 11:42 am)

Three key members of the Islamic State terror group were killed along 11 terrorists as the result of airstrikes carried out by Afghan Air Forces in Laghman province, said the Ministry of Interior through a statement.

“Afghan Air forces targeted Islamic State terrorists yesterday with airstrikes after identifying and locating them in Masoor, Kandagul, and Noorlam villages of Alingar district”, the statement issued today reads.

According to Ministry of Interior (MoI), the three dead key members of the Islamic State or Daesh terror group were identified as Musa, Mawlawi Feroz and Mawlawi Turab.

It further noted that some weapons and munitions belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

Afghan forces have recently intensified its air fight against the Islamic State of Khurasan Province (ISKP) which also known locally as Deash terror group in the country.

Dozens of Daesh fighters including citizens of France and Uzbekistan were reportedly killed in Afghan airstrikes which were carried out last week in the Northern Jawzjan province.

While it was previously claimed by Afghan president and the international forces in Afghanistan that ISKP terrorists are on the run in the country, but the terrorists have recently spread a significant presence in some provinces of the country.