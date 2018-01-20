Threats of Violent Extremism in Afghanistan Reverberate Across Central Asia: UNSC

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2018 6:14 pm)

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said that the threats of violent extremism and transnational organized crime in Afghanistan reverberate across Central Asia and the world and countering them cannot be the responsibility of one country alone.

“Regional cooperation offers opportunities to address common concerns, including counter-terrorist financing, improving border security, fostering dialogue with religious institutions and leaders, and countering human trafficking and drug smuggling,” said the Secretary-General, briefing a Security Council meeting on building regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Kazakhstan’s presidency of the U.N. Security Council organized a visit of the council’s delegation to Kabul on Jan.13-15 to pledge the international community’s continued support for Afghanistan and explore opportunities for strengthened regional economic cooperation with its neighboring countries, especially Central Asia.

The United States has also urged Pakistan not to give sanctuary to terrorist organizations while Pakistan has demanded that the Trump administration address safe havens inside Afghanistan.

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said the US cannot work with Pakistan if it continues to give sanctuary to terrorist organisations and need to stop this and join efforts to resolve the Afghan conflict.

In the meantime, India emphasized that Pakistan needs to change its “mindset” of differentiating between good and bad terrorists and urged it to focus on challenges posed by terrorism emanating from the safe havens.

Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin told the Security Council that it is India’s vision to see Afghanistan regain its place.

Afghan deputy foreign minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai too reiterated the presence of terrorist safe haven in Pakistan.

“Afghanistan was fighting terrorism on behalf of the region and the world at large, with its forces making progress against the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, Al Qaida, Daesh and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, among others,” Karzai said.

However, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi strongly countered that Afghanistan and its partners, especially the US, need to address “challenges inside Afghanistan rather than shift the onus for ending the conflict onto others.”

Lodhi said India accuses Pakistan of having a ‘terrorist mindset’ however, the arrest of the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav proves that India is the harbinger of terrorism.

She also stressed on the fact that power and suppression cannot bring peace in Afghanistan with peaceful dialogue.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Kuwait foreign minister also called for boosting regional coordination coupled with a greater role to bring about peace and security in Afghanistan in line with UN resolutions 2344 (2017).