Thousands Write Exam for 700 Government Posts

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2017 9:03 pm)

Thousands of people participated in an exam organized by the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission in Kabul on Thursday as part of hiring process for 700 government posts.

Emphasizing on transparency in the process of hiring, Nader Naderi, the Head of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission said that appointing young generation in the government institutions enhances the work process and development plans.

“With your abilities you can serve for the country,” Naderi said while addressing the event at Kabul University. “Any types of corruption has been prevented [in the process,” he added.

“We hope people grab all the posts via open competition and based on their skills, serve for the country, said Faizullah Zaki, Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

It comes as thousands of posts in the government institutions are still need to be filled by qualified individuals.