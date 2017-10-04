Third Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) Kicks Off in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 04, 2017 9:02 pm)

The third Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) Held in Kabul on Wednesday where representatives from 50 countries and international organizations participated to hear Afghanistan’s anti-corruption strategy.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the participants discussed and reviewed the situation of women in Afghanistan.

The event started with a warm welcome by Afghanistan’s First Lady Rula Ghani who highlighted that despite of difficulties Afghan women are engaged in all aspects of life.

“Although the reform plan is slow, but the government is following the path,” the First Lady said,” the situation of women in Afghanistan is improving toward self-sufficiency.”

The European Union and Canada praised the government efforts for Afghan women empowerment, but warned that women are still struggling with serious challenges in Afghanistan and more efforts are needed for their political and economic empowerment.

Speaking at the event Paola Pampaloni, the European Union Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific said that Afghan women are still facing challenges such as violence, discrimination, injustice and impunity but the EU will continue its contribution to improve human right and women right in Afghanistan.

At the meeting the Canadian delegate also expressed concern regarding the situation of women in Afghanistan; she said Afghan women face social barriers, discrimination, violence, street harassment and early forced marriage, adding that Canada is here to support the Afghan women and girls.

On Thursday, the International Community and representatives from Afghanistan’s civil society and the private sector will discuss the progress and achievements in Afghanistan’s development and reform agenda, and will reaffirm their partnership and commitment to Afghanistan’s long-term development.