Terrorist Attacks in Kabul Killed 15, Injured 50 Others: Kabul Police

The terrorist attacks took place on Wednesday in east and west of Kabul city killed 15 civilians including women, children and injured 50 others injured the Kabul Police Criminal Investigative Chief Friadon Obaidi confirmed.

He said, “At first a car full of explosive materials was detonated then 2 of the suicide attackers were trying to enter the Afghan National Army recruitment center and the other 2 were trying to enter in to the 6th police headquarter in Kabul city where all 4 attackers were killed by the Afghan security forces, and in the attack 15 civilians including women, children were killed and 50 others were injured.”

The attack took place at 12:30 and lasted till the evening.

The Istiqlal Hospital chief told to Ariana News 28 injured individuals received where 3 of the injures are women, 3 children and the rest are men.

After 5 minutes the second terrorist Targeted the National Directorate department (19) in east of Kabul city in 12th police precinct with his car full of explosive materials where the second suicide attacker began to exchange fires with Afghan security forces shot him on the spot, in the following attack 1 civilian was killed and 3 others were injured.

Hour later the Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed the responsibility of those two terrorist attacks claiming a lot of Afghan security forces were killed in the attacks.