Tensions between Gov’t, Politicians Have Concerned People: Senators

Afghan senators warn if the government does not ease the tensions with politicians the ongoing “fragile” security situation will not improve in the country.

Discussing on the security situation on Sunday after summer break, the senators criticized the government over the escalation of insecurity, particularly, the increase of suicide attacks in the country. The senators said the government should address and resolve the ongoing security challenges.

“The fragile situation in the country has concerned people,” said Senator, Daoud Ghafari. “The government unable to address the issue. The political tensions are not in favor of Afghan people and for the country and this situation must change,” he added.

On Saturday, the Afghan official national hero, Ahmad Shah Massoud death anniversary was celebrated as usual, but it was descended into violence and ethnic tensions again as his armed supporters began marauding through the streets here, according to officials.

“The situation has irritated people, how long they should face the challenges? Why the government not addressing the demand of the people? They make sacrifices every day,” said Senator Afzal Shamel.

Following the matter, the Speaker of Mishrano Jirga (Senate House) urged the government, particularly, the security officials to maintain the security across the country.

“If the politicians work together for sake of the people and ease tensions, the Afghan military would be able to defend its people and the country better,” he added.

However, some Afghan senators believe the situation in country would get better if the U.S. pressurize Pakistan and target the safe havens of terrorists there.