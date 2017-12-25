Teenage Suicide Bomber Attacks NDS Compound in Kabul Protected Zone

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2017 4:28 pm)

A teenage suicide bomber exploded his explosives in the entrance gate of an NDS in the most protected zone of Kabul.

Six people; two NDS forces and and four civilians were killed, one civilian and two NDS forces wounded as the result of the deadly attack.

Based on the details issued by Afghan security sources, most of the victims are civilians and NDS forces have suffered few fatalities in the incident.

The incident took place around 8:00 AM, in a rush hour.

The footage recorded by security cameras in the area shows that a teenage boy aged between 14-15 walks to the target area.

“The suicide bomber who was a teenage boy exploded his explosives along the street. Six people were killed and three others wounded in the incident”, said Najib Danesh, spokesman of the Interior Ministry.

Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive who was speaking at the conference of Council of Ministers lamented that “Two Afghan security forces have been martyred in the incident”.

The Islamic State terror group in Afghanistan known as Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.