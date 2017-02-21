TAPI-ILF Companies Signed TAPI Designing Project MoU in Kabul

The memorandum of Understanding of designing of TAPI project was signed between the TAPI company and ILF German company in Kabul in front of the President of Afghanistan’s eyes, the project would worth $4,7 Billion and will be implemented incoming 4 years after the designing in two period of times completed.

Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Ghazal Habibyar said, “The following project would introduce Afghanistan strategic location remarkably as the center of Electricity transit and energy to middle Asia and south Asia.”

Meanwhile Chief of the TAPI company limited Murad Amanov said, “Speaking about the legal basis of the TAPI project, one would agree that enormous work has been done to sunshine hold agreement and investment agreement respectively in 2015 and 2016, all four parties commitment to develop and invest the TAPI project, work is also underway to attract the investors to TAPI project, TAPI project has received lots of number of offers of interest for participation in the project.”

TAPI project would transform 33 billion cubic meter of Gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India annually, and Afghanistan will gain $ 4 million dollar from only its Gas transits to Pakistan-India.

Reported by: Lida Naizi