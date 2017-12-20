Taliban’s Key commanders, Shadow District Governor Killed, Wounded in Herat

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2017 7:46 pm)

Following Afghan security forces operation, the Taliban’s shadow district governor, Mullah Samad was wounded and 20 members of his group including two key commanders of the group were killed in Herat province, officials said.

Local officials in Herat have declared that Mullah Samad was attacked in Farah province and was transferred to Pakistan for treatment.

“Mullah Samad was the commander of Taliban group in the western zone of the country who has also been considered one of the key members of the group,” said Jilani Farhad, the spokesman of Herat governor.

Mullah Samad is one of the supporters of Mullah Haibatullah, the Taliban’s leader. He has always fought against the Taliban splinter group, Mullah Muhammad Rasoul in the western parts of the country.

Nearly hundreds of Taliban fighters were killed during the past two years in clashes between Taliban two splinter groups in Shindand district of Herat.