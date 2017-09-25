Taliban Solve People’s Problems in Chardara District of Kunduz

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2017 9:20 am)

Most of the inhabitants of Chardara district of Kunduz province refer to Taliban for solving their problems, the chief district said.

“Nearly 80 percent of the Chardara district is under the control of Taliban and more than 70 percent of people refer to Taliban to address their problems,” said Hayatullah Faqire, the chief district.

Faqire also noted that government administrative do not exist in the district due to insecurity and people do not have services.

The provincial council members in Kunduz also expressed concern over the security situation in the district and called for availability of government services.

In the meantime, the spokesman of Kunduz governor, Sayed Mahmod Danish rejects these statements and accused the Chardara chief district of incompetence, saying these statements are the main opinions of the chief district.

The Chardara district is one of the nearest districts to the center of Kunduz, which reported one of the main safe havens for the armed Taliban group.