Taliban ‘Red Unit’ Member Arrested in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2017 3:34 pm)

A Taliban member of its so-called “special unit” known as ‘Red Unit’ has been arrested today in Kabul, the Afghan Intelligence Agency, NDS reported.

According to the statement issued by the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the terrorist was arrested in the 5th district of Kabul City.

Based on the statement, the Taliban ‘Red Unit’ member is a resident of Maidan Wardak province who had entered Kabul City for carrying out terroristic operations.

The arrested Taliban special force has already admitted that he was in charge of leading a group of Taliban’s ‘Red Unit’ fighters under the leadership of Hamid, another special commander of the militant group.

The terrorist have also been involved in many terroristic operations and Taliban offensives across Nangarhar and Maidan Wardak provinces.

This news comes a day after two terrorists belonging to the Islamic State or Daesh had attacked an NDS training base in western Kabul.

The attack lasted for several hours and was ended after Afghan Special Forces could kill both terrorists without any civilian or military fatalities.