Taliban Paves Way for Other Terrorist Groups in Afghanistan: Ghani

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the inauguration of the Afghanistan National Assembly said Taliban paved the way for more than 20 other terrorist groups in Afghanistan to blaze the war, the main factor of war is the terrorist groups.

He said, “Terrorists have not stopped killing people, not only Daesh but also all other terrorists groups are the enemies of the Nation, Afghan security forces will behave them badly, they are trying to ruin the future of Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile President Ghani insisted Government has big plans specially holding of the Parliamentary Election and no one will be allowed to interfere into affairs of Election.

“Necessary measurements adopted, and soon it will be implemented barriers were eliminated, efforts are underway to hold a transparent Election, any interference of the Governmental responsible, and other departments would be stopped, I will not allow myself or other individuals to interfere in Election affairs.” President Ghani during his speech in the inauguration of the parliament said.

Meanwhile cheif of the lower house of the parliament urged that enemies are trying hard to knock down the Afghan security forces necessary measurements should taken against terrorists.

Chief of the lower house of the parliament Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said, “Enemies are trying to knock down the Afghan security forces and bring more pressures, necessary measurements should be taken to avoid them meeting their goals.”

The remarks come after that Afghan security forces are practically fighting against terrorists trying not to let them meet their goals in the country.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee