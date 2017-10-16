Taliban Military Commission Chief Arrested in Herat

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2017 9:36 am)

The Taliban’s military commission chief has been arrested during a clearing operation by Afghan security forces in Karookh district of Herat province, security officials said.

Herat Police commander said Taliban’s military commission chief, Mullah Abdul Haq who arrested by two of his group members were involved in terrorist and anti-government activities in Karookh district.

According to the released data by Herat Police, Afghan security forces seized a number of light and heavy arms and weapons including a Pika and Kalashnikov during their operations.

In the meantime, the Herat provincial council is said to believe that the arrest of Taliban military commission chief would have a great impact on the security situation of the Karookh district.

The Karookh district is localted at 45km from the Herat city and is considered as one of the secure district of the province.

Herat is also one of the provinces where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other terrorist networks are operating in some of its districts.