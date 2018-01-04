Taliban Militants Kill Three ‘Security Personnel’ in Farah

January 04, 2018

Taliban insurgents have shot dead three Afghan security forces in western Farah province, local officials said.

The incident happened in Massa area of Posht Road district on Friday morning.

According to Ghawsuddin Khan, the district governor of Posht Road, Taliban militants have stopped their vehicle in Massa area of the district and have shot the three persons dead.

Officials said the individuals were members of the Afghan security forces.

Security officials have not made a comment about the report yet.

