Home / Breaking News / Taliban Militants Blown Up By Own Car Bomb in Kunduz

Taliban Militants Blown Up By Own Car Bomb in Kunduz

Ariana News 3 hours ago Breaking News, Latest News, Regional Leave a comment 50 Views

Taliban-militants-blown-up-by-own-explosives1The armed Taliban militants were blown up by their car bomb in Rostan Cheghar area of Emam Saheb district of Kunduz province, said the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

MoI in a press release said a group of 15 Taliban militants who wanted to launch a bloody attack targeted by their own car bomb.

At least three Taliban militants wounded in this incident, the press release added.

The armed Taliban group is frequently using car bomb as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces.

Edited by Zack Arya

About Ariana News

Check Also

Pak-Afghan

Tensions High between Pak-Afghan on Cross-Border Terrorism

Pakistan lodges strong protest with Afghanistan over cross-border terrorism firing Pakistan on Monday lodged a …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News