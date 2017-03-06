Taliban Militants Blown Up By Own Car Bomb in Kunduz

The armed Taliban militants were blown up by their car bomb in Rostan Cheghar area of Emam Saheb district of Kunduz province, said the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

MoI in a press release said a group of 15 Taliban militants who wanted to launch a bloody attack targeted by their own car bomb.

At least three Taliban militants wounded in this incident, the press release added.

The armed Taliban group is frequently using car bomb as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces.

