Taliban Kills 5 Policemen after Leaving Outpost in Search of Water

(Last Updated On: October 09, 2017 9:35 pm)

Five Afghan border police, who were in search of drinking-water and food in a bordering area in Pakistan, have been shot dead by the Taliban in eastern Kunar province, officials confirmed Monday.

The slain policemen were struggled to find water and food while on duty in border regions in Kunar province, local military commanders said, adding that despite repeated calls there were no water and food for the forces.

According to Naqibullah, a provincial commander, the policemen were in search of water in Bajour valley in Pakistan two days ago, and were attacked by the Taliban while returning to outpost.

“This a shocking news for us,” said Najib Danish, Acting Spokesman for the Interior Ministry. “A delegation has been set to probe the incident.”

Some Afghan parliamentarians criticized the leadership of security institutions regarding the issue.

“The Defense and Interior Ministry lack coordination, why food items were not reached to them?,” questioned MP Wagma Safi.

This was not the first time that the Afghan forces complain about lack of food and water, earlier reports emerged regarding pervasive corruption in the process of supplying food items to security forces and sell of equipment by military commanders in the country.

By Shakib Mahmud and Fawad Nasiri