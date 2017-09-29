Taliban Intensify Attacks on Police Checkpoints in Farah

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2017 6:28 pm)

The Taliban militants have intensified their attacks on police checkpoints in western Farah province of Afghanistan.

According to Farah provincial council members, the militants have overrun two police checkpoints during the last 24 hours, killing several policemen.

On Thursday night, the insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in Kensk village located in Bala Buluk district of the province, killing seven policemen and taking captive four others who had all sustained serious injuries.

“The enemy is targeting our checkpoints every night,” provincial council member Dadullah Qani told Ariana News.

In addition, the insurgents overrun another checkpoint in Pusht Rod district on Friday morning. The police forces have escaped from the area after several hours of heavy fighting.

“They fought for eight hours, but they received no support,” deputy of Farah provincial council Khair Mohammad Noorzai told Ariana News.

A police spokesman said that the Afghan forces have launched an air and ground operation in Bala Buluk district, in which the Taliban have experienced heavy losses and causalities.

“The Afghan army conducted an airstrike over a Taliban gathering, in which a large number of Taliban’s vehicles, weapons and ammunitions were destroyed and probably the enemy have lost about 30 militants as well,” Farah police spokesman Iqbal Bahar said.

Reports suggest that during the last one week about six checkpoint were captured by the Taliban militants.

By Hesamuddin Hesam