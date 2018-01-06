Taliban Militants Abduct 20 Passengers in Farah Province

(Last Updated On: January 06, 2018 2:43 pm)

The local official added that armed militants have abducted the passengers as suspects of being current and ex-employees of the government.

He further added that all the abducted passengers are civilians and non-governmental labors.

According to Mr. Qaneh, the armed militants have been checking the vehicles along the highway for many hours during today’s morning.

Meanwhile, Mullah Sayed Ahmad, the district governor of Balablook confirmed the incident but didn’t provide details about the number of abductees.

He also added that two Check Points of Afghan forces in the area had been fallen to the Taliban around two months ago but the check points have yet to be filled in with new forces.

He believes that the militants are using fallen check points of Afghan forces in checking and abducting the civilian from across the highway.

The incident comes two days after three guards of the provincial NDS chief were abducted from the same highway and then were shot dead by the Taliban in Pusht-e-Road district of Farah province.