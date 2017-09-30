Taliban in Contact with Government to Resume Peace Talks: Presidency

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2017 6:52 pm)

Afghan presidency says the Taliban is in constant contact with the government to resume peace talks, stresses that the contacts were not being made through the group’s political office in Qatar.

The Taliban has rejected any peace negotiation in the past, as the group had stated that seeking a peace deal with the current government would be tantamount to a surrender to the “enemy” and contrary to Islamic faith.

The Afghan Presidential Spokesman, however, said that recently they have received frequent contacts from the Taliban, signals readiness to begin peace talks with the government.

“Our main focus is on those [Taliban] individuals who are in battle with [ the security forces] that could change the deal in military and conflict zone ” said Shah Hussain Murtazawi.

He stressed the contacts were not being made through Taliban’s political office in Qatar and the presidency would not talk via Qatar office. “The offices which are located outside of Afghanistan are ineffective,” he said.

Qatar office has been a channel for dialogue with the Taliban for more than six years. Days ago the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper reported the U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to close the office there which has followed strong reaction of the group.

In the meantime, the Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) said that the council has resumed peace negotiation with the Taliban without elaborating on the issue.

“Contacts are underway in a bid to resume peace talks at different levels”, Sayed Aminuddin Muzafari, a Spokesman for HPC said.