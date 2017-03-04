Taliban Group Member Arrested in Capital Kabul

Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested a “Taliban terrorist” from the locality of Kabul city.

A statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Saturday said the individual was busy with destructive and terror attacks in the vicinity of Bagrami district in Kabul.

The terrorist was identified as Edris son of Ahmad Gul who was recruited by two Taliban group members, Naikmal and Abdullah, who are responsible for transportation of landmines and explosives.

According to the statement, the individual was involved in at least three terroristic attacks in Kamari and Hussain Khail villages of Bagrami district that had left seven Afghan Army personnel dead and destroyed three rangers.

The arrest of the Taliban member comes after the group conducted two consecutive attacks in Kabul last week which took the life of dozens of people and injured more than a hundred others.