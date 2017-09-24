Taliban Financial Officer, A Key Member Killed in Samangan

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2017 10:59 am)

Afghan security forces have killed a key member of the Taliban group along with their financial officer in Samangan province, security officials said.

According to the Afghan local officials the incident took place in Daikundi village of Dar-e Soof district, when the Taliban stormed Afghan forces’ checkpoints.

They said the Taliban financial officer was identified as Mullah Ramzullah who played an effective role in organizing terrorist attacks in providing financial resources to Taliban in the province.

Samangan, in northern Afghanistan, has been relatively secure since the collapse of the Taliban. But the recent security situation have raised concerns among the residents of the provincial capital.