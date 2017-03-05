Taliban Controls 40% of Kunduz: Police Official

The armed Taliban group controls forty percent of the territory of Kunduz province, the governor of the province said.

Police commander in Kunduz, Abdul Hamid Hamidi rejects the presence of the Islamic State (IS)-Daesh group in the province, while other military officials confirm their presence and even specify their areas.

“The presence of Taliban is not only a threat to Kunduz and its inhabitants but now talks are more about the presence of Daesh group in 14 districts of this province,” said Abdul Hamid Hamidi, police commander.

Recently, a number of Taliban fighters has proposed the governor of Kunduz province to jointly suppress the Islamic State (IS)-Daesh group.

When IS planned its expansion into Afghanistan, the Taliban quietly ordered their commanders to confront the group by “all means possible”. Last year, the group declared war against the Daesh group.

Nangarhar, Helmand, Farah and Zabul and Kunduz provinces have seen most of the fighting, with hundreds of insurgents from both sides killed.

By: ZackArya and Ali Asghari