Taliban Commander Arrested in Takhar

A Taliban commander was arrested along with two of his men in northern Takhar province, police said Wednesday.

“A terrorist named Lal Mohammad who was in charge of 20 fighters arrested in a checkpoint in Khwaja Ghar district of Takhar province,” provincial deputy chief Sayed Jahangir Keramat told Ariana News.

The individual was actively fighting against the Afghan security forces in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz, a volatile province in north of the country, according to the official.

The insurgent’s commander wanted to join another Taliban group in Yangi Qala district of Takhar with two of his men while arrested.

In a separate incident, a Taliban mine planter who was carrying two rounds of mines arrested when he was placing a mine near a local police checkpoint in Eshkashm district of the province, the official added.

In addition, Keramat confirmed killing of three civilians as a missile lands at their residential house in Rostaq district of the province.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the reports yet.