Taliban Bomb-Making Factory Discovered in Kabul City

(Last Updated On: October 09, 2017 5:28 pm)

The Afghan spy agency says it discovered the Taliban suicide vest and bomb-making factory in capital Kabul.

The discovery came during a special operation of Afghan intelligence operatives in Khushhal Khan area, Police District 5 of the city, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement.

The factory belonged to the Taliban and was used to make magnetic bombs, remote-control bombs and suicide vest, the statement said.

“During the raid two members of the Taliban terrorist group who were the in-charge of the mentioned bomb-making center, killed in the clashes with security forces,” the NDS statement said.

The militants were identified as Zia-ul-Haq and Asif, the statement added.

The Afghan Intelligence forces seized 100 kilograms of explosives that were used for suicide vest and technical devices used for bomb-making, according to the statement.