Taliban Attacks 3 Targets in Kabul

At least two consecutive attacks happened in western and eastern parts of Kabul City on Wednesday.

The first attack took place at around 12:30 pm over an Afghan police precinct in Kabul.

A suicide car bomber struck police district 6, following which a group of gunmen tried to enter the compound, the interior ministry said in a statement.

“Security forces have besieged the attackers and right now clashes are continuing between the Afghan forces and terrorists in the area,” the statement said.

Minutes later a second attack occurred in police district 12 in eastern part of the capital Kabul.

In the second incident, a suicide attacker blew himself up while trying to enter the Afghan intelligence agency compound and a second attacker was shot dead by Afghan forces, the ministry added.

Police confirmed that at least 5 civilians were injured only in the second incident.

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for three attacks including one on an army recruitment center.

(This is a developing story)