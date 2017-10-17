Breaking News

Taliban Attacked District Building in Ghazni

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2017 11:22 am)

The armed Taliban group attacked with a car bomb on the Andar district’s building of Ghazni on Monday night, local officials said.

The local sources have stated that after the car bomb blast, heavy clashes started between Afghan security forces and the Taliban group.

The casualties have been said to be too much but the exact figure is not clear so far.

Meanwhile, the armed Taliban militants have not yet commented regarding the incident.

The Andar district of Ghazni province was one of the districts that the Taliban group had a widespread presence and activities there including launching terrorist attacks, closing schools and receiving taxes from people.

