The Taliban militants attacked police checkpoints in Baghlan-Samangan highway early on Thursday morning, officials said.

A security official told Ariana News that Taliban retreated after one of their militants killed and three others injured.

He also confirmed the dead of one policeman during the clashes.

Police says the highway is open for traffic right now.

The Taliban group have not commented on the incident yet.