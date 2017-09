(Last Updated On: September 28, 2017 1:17 pm)

Gunmen shot dead the crime branch chief of Ghazni province with a silent pistol on Thursday morning, an official said.

Provincial governor spokesman, Mohammad Arif Noori, told Ariana News that the incident took place at around 08:30 am while Mr. Noori was on his way to duty.

He said that the gunmen have succeeded to escape from the area.

A Taliban spokesman claimed the responsibility for the assassination.