At least two killed and 31 others wounded as a suicide car bomb targeted a police checkpoint in Bolan area located in PD3 of Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand, officials said late on Monday.

Omar Zwak provincial governor spokesman said two people including a civilian was killed and 31 others including 20 civilians were wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban is having a strong presence.