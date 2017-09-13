Suicide Bomber Kills 3, Injures 5 Others near Kabul Cricket Stadium

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2017 5:18 pm)

At least three people including a policeman were killed and five others wounded in a suicide bombing near Kabul cricket stadium in Kabul, police said.

The explosion took place around 04:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesman Basir Mujahid told Ariana News that a suicide bomber detonated his explosive hidden in his underwear at the first security belt around Kabul cricket stadium.

He added that the bomber attempted to enter the cricket stadium and blow himself up during a cricket match but he was identified by security forces.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.