Suicide Attack Targets Convoy of Foreign Forces in Bagram

A suicide car bomber targeted a convoy of foreign troops in Bagram district of Parwan province on Monday afternoon, local officials said.

The Provincial Police Chief, Mohammad Zaman Mamozai said that the incident happened when a suicide car bomber hit the convoy in Qalai Naro area of Bagram district.

According to Mamozai, at least three civilians were injured in the attack.

Bagram District Governor, Abdul Shukor Qodosi said that the incident probably left casualties among foreign military. Adding that the forces’ helicopters were seen landing in the area and “might” have transfered their wounded personnel to Bagram airbase.

The Taliban Spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid on a Twitter post claimed that one of the group’s member coordinated the attack.

This comes days after a suicide bomber targeted the entrance gate of Bagram airbase, killing an interpreter and injuring 10 others including six foreign troops.