State Minister for Security Reforms Has No Executive Power: CEO

Officials in Chief Executive Office (CEO) said on Sunday that the newly appointed minister for reforms in security sector has no executive power and the final decision regarding the appointment of security officials will be taken by President Ashraf Ghani.

Based on the President decree Mr. Saleh will do supreme supervisory and consultation on security sector for the President and his presence to attend the National Security council sessions will be determined by the President.

President Deputy Spokesman DawaKhan Minapal said, “Mr. Saleh is a professional patriot person, his authority has been declared in the President decree, we wish him to be success in his duty.”

Amid Officials in Chief Executive Office said apparently there is no execution authority determined within the President decree for the newly State Minister, Mr. Amrullah Saleh duty will be limited to give consultation and supervise the security departments, reformation in security institutions and lead the supreme supervisory on appointing the senior officers in Defense and Security sectors and his participation in Afghanistan security council will be determined by the President.

Chief Executive Office Deputy Spokesman Jawid Faisal said, “At the end of the day President Ghani has the authority to appoint someone, He will not have executive power as the other Ministers and Governors.”

Government took the following decision to launch reformation within the security departments and improving of the security in the country, but a question remains does the newly appointed Ministry play important role in decreasing war?

MP Nazifa Zaki said, “ its better that President grants him executive power, otherwise his post will be as consultative and commercial post, nothing will change.”

Meanwhile military expert Atiqullah Amarkhail said, “Leading three powers by one person indicates that others within the Governmental body are incompetent, this would provoke more tensions.”

Earlier Mr. Amrullah Saleh was one of the criticizing commentators of the Government especially the President reacts over the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

Reported by: Bais Hayat