Afghanistan Scheduled to Visit Zimbabwe for Five-ODI Series in February

Afghanistan Cricket Board has recently agreed to Zimbabwe Cricket’s proposal of playing five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in Harare next month.

Afghanistan are scheduled to reach Harare on February 13 before the first game on February 16. This will be Afghanistan’s second tour of Zimbabwe. In their first visit, which was also their first ever bilateral series against a Test-playing nation, the Afghans won the five-match ODI series 3-2.

In the upcoming tour, all five matches will be played at Harare Sports Club ground on February 16, 19, 21, 24 and 26.

This will be Afghanistan’s first ODI assignment since the three-match series in Bangladesh in September last year.

They have recently taken part in the inaugural edition of Desert T20 tournament, featuring top Associate nations and ended up winning the eight-team event.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe played their last ODI series in the form a triangular involving West Indies and Sri Lanka at home.

The host had done well in that tri-series, beating the Windies to qualify for the final, in which they lost to the Lankans.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe are yet to win an international series against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, ahead of the senior team the Afghanistan’s A team will also play a five-match one-day series in Harare against the hosts between January 27 and February 5.

CRICWIZZ