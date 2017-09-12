Special Court Soon to Begin Dealing with Land Grabbing Issues: Presidency

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2017 6:30 pm)

A special court soon will begin addressing the land grabbing issues in the country, following a new anti-corruption strategy which due to be finalized within next week, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said Tuesday.

In last decade or so, land disputes have become a permanent feature of Afghanistan’s landscape and land grabbing considered to one of the major issues after the collapse of Taliban regime in the country.

Land grabbers and land mafia groups are serious threat to private and governmental properties in the country that suffers from a prolonged conflict.

“A special court for land grabbers has been established, because land grabbing became a threat to private and governmental properties and common courts can’t address these issues,” The Presidential Office Acting Spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi.

According to ARG, the National High Council for Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption has made a new strategy to eradicate corruption, bringing reforms & good leadership and to measure transparency in performance process of state institutions.

“The anti-corruption strategy to be finalized within next week,” Murtazawi added.